Woman Claiming To Be Psychic Sentenced For Swindling Clothing Heiress

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A Boulder woman who claims to be a psychic and swindled the heiress of the Lacoste clothing company learned her sentence on Tuesday.
Becky Ann Lee pleaded guilty in court to stealing more than $200,000 from Victoria Lacoste.
A judge sentenced Lee to 10 years of probation and she has to repay Lacoste.
Lacoste started seeing Lee in 2014 as a spiritual adviser. Lee convinced her to buy gold coins which would be used in her rituals.
Lee later pawned the gold.
A Boulder police detective testified that she began her investigation in August 2015 after hearing from Lacoste’s parents, who said their daughter had been asking for large sums of money and that behavior was out of character for her.