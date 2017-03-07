COMING UP: Elaborate Scam Story, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Strong Winds Blow Over Semis

March 7, 2017 10:12 AM
Filed Under: I-25, Interstate 25

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Strong winds blew over two semi trucks on Interstate 25 near the Colorado-Wyoming state line on Tuesday morning.

The red semi truck blew over in the northbound lanes of I-25 just three miles south of the Wyoming state line.

The second semi blew over in the southbound lanes of I-25 nine miles south of the Wyoming border.

The driver of one semi was injured when the semi blew over. His injuries are not serious.

It is unclear the condition of the other driver.

Strong gusts of wind were measured on Monday and Tuesday.

