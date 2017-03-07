Moms Group Protests Conceal, Carry Without License

COMING UP: Elaborate Scam Story, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

March 7, 2017 11:22 AM
Filed Under: Moms Demand Action, State Capitol

DENVER (CBS4)– A group of mothers gathered at the state Capitol to urge lawmakers to stop a gun bill that would alter the current conceal and carry law.

Senate Bill 1-16 would allow people in Colorado to conceal and carry guns without a permit.

The group Moms Demand Action said they’re trying to protect children across the state.

“We want to ensure that we keep guns with important respect and reverence and that there’s a role that guns can play in society, but we as parents and mothers in particular are looking to ensure the utmost safety for our children,” said Moms Demand Action spokeswoman Amy Chambers.

The bill is in the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The measure does prohibit anyone carrying a concealed handgun onto public school property.

