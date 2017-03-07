COMING UP: Elaborate Scam Story, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

March 7, 2017 5:05 PM
Filed Under: Breckenridge, Custer County, Frisco, Highway 50, Salida, Wind Gusts

By Matt Kroschel

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Hurricane-strength winds created 48 hours of headaches for some people living in Colorado’s High Country.

Winds clocked at more than 100 mph in several locations knocked down trees and power lines. The strong winds forced emergency responders in Custer County to be on the lookout for a flying trampoline Monday evening.

mountain wind damage 5pkg frame 264 Hurricane Strength Winds Cause Damage

Kevin Hurley’s broken window (credit: CBS)

Along U.S. Highway 50 in the small town of Howard near Salida, the winds toppled trees, blew around playground equipment and tore a roof off a shed. Intermittent power outages plagued residents as the storm blew through the area.

mountain wind damage 5pkg frame 1169 Hurricane Strength Winds Cause Damage

Broken playground equipment in Salida (credit: CBS)

In Frisco, resident Kevin Hurley heard shattered glass and ran into his living room early Tuesday morning as roofing material from a neighbor’s house crashed through his window, leaving behind a big mess.

mountain wind damage 5pkg frame 633 Hurricane Strength Winds Cause Damage

Kevin Hurley’s broken window (credit: CBS)

A roof of a business in the nearby town of Breckenridge also blew off, but the damage was quickly repaired by late Tuesday morning.

mountain wind damage 5pkg frame 870 Hurricane Strength Winds Cause Damage

The roof damage in Breckenridge (credit: CBS)

People living in mountain communities dealt with some power outages, but Xcel Energy crews restored the power to those home by Tuesday.

Elsewhere the winds forced several ski resorts to suspend lift operations. That included Steamboat, Keystone and Breckenridge. All lifts were running again by 2 p.m.

mountain wind damage 5pkg frame 1294 Hurricane Strength Winds Cause Damage

The roof off a shed in Howard (credit: CBS)

On Monday, Monarch Mountain ski area was forced to close all operations due to the strong winds. One gust clocked at 106 mph at the top of Monarch Pass along U.S. Highway 50.

Berthoud Pass reported winds at 81 mph and a gust of 56 mph was reported on Rabbit Ears Pass near Steamboat Springs and in Craig.

mountain wind damage 5pkg frame 1727 Hurricane Strength Winds Cause Damage

(credit: CBS)

Winds gusts of more than 100 mph were reported on Eagle Mountain with 119 mph, and Telluride Ski Area at 104 mph.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

