COMING UP: Elaborate Scam Story, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Englewood City Council Votes To Change Sex Offender Restrictions

March 7, 2017 1:12 PM
Filed Under: Englewood, Sex Offenders

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Englewood has approved scaling back restrictions for registered sex offenders. The final vote on the matter was Monday night at the city council meeting.

The previous restriction set a 2,000 foot buffer from day care facilities, schools and parks. That’s a length of about five football fields.

Some claimed the restrictions essentially ban sex offenders from living in the city limits.

The discussion comes as the city faces a lawsuit from three sex offenders. They argue the city of Englewood is discriminating against them with the current restriction.

City leaders reduced the buffer zone to 1,000 feet.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Listen To Win!
ENTER TO WIN - AUTO SHOW

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia