Englewood City Council Votes To Change Sex Offender Restrictions

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Englewood has approved scaling back restrictions for registered sex offenders. The final vote on the matter was Monday night at the city council meeting.
The previous restriction set a 2,000 foot buffer from day care facilities, schools and parks. That’s a length of about five football fields.
Some claimed the restrictions essentially ban sex offenders from living in the city limits.
The discussion comes as the city faces a lawsuit from three sex offenders. They argue the city of Englewood is discriminating against them with the current restriction.
City leaders reduced the buffer zone to 1,000 feet.