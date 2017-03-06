COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos running back C.J. Anderson. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

National Guardsmen Deploy To Afghanistan

March 6, 2017 10:06 AM
Filed Under: Afghanistan, Bill Woods, Colorado Army National Guard, Watkins

DENVER (CBS4) – Some of Colorado’s finest are heading to Afghanistan.

The Army national guardsmen, out of Watkins, will be supporting NATO’s mission overseas.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

On Sunday more than 60 soldiers from Colorado Army National Guard’s Company B, 5th Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne) said goodbye to friends and family at Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum.

Sgt. Major Bill Woods, who commands the group, said the troops have an important mission.

“Training Afghan forces and assisting combatant commanders in the area,” he said.

Some of the soldiers travel from states as far away as California to be a part of this special forces group. The unit is scheduled to come back home later this year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

DENVER TRAVEL ADVENTURE SHOW CONTEST
late show with stephen colbert
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia