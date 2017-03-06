National Guardsmen Deploy To Afghanistan

DENVER (CBS4) – Some of Colorado’s finest are heading to Afghanistan.
The Army national guardsmen, out of Watkins, will be supporting NATO’s mission overseas.
On Sunday more than 60 soldiers from Colorado Army National Guard’s Company B, 5th Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne) said goodbye to friends and family at Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum.
Sgt. Major Bill Woods, who commands the group, said the troops have an important mission.
“Training Afghan forces and assisting combatant commanders in the area,” he said.
Some of the soldiers travel from states as far away as California to be a part of this special forces group. The unit is scheduled to come back home later this year.