Compromise Will Keep Part Of A Popular Dog Park Open

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A compromise will keep part of a popular dog park in Evergreen open.
Land managers say the Elk Meadow Dog Park’s Off-leash Area is suffering from overuse so it’s closing down most of the park starting next month. That will give crews a cance to do restoration work.
The fenced area of the park will remain open but there will be new rules.
“We are currently working with a local group in order to keep a portion of the park open under strict conditions. These conditions include immediate and ongoing acceptable water quality levels, and compliance with all park regulations, parking and crosswalk requirements. If visitors to this area fail to comply with these requirements the remaining fenced area will be closed as well,” said Tom Hoby, Director of Jeffco Open Space, in a prepared statement.