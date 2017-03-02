COMING UP: Don't miss Girls & Science at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science on Saturday (Get Tickets)

No Active Labor For April The Giraffe After Stormy Night

March 2, 2017 9:20 AM
Filed Under: Animal Adventure Park, April, April The Giraffe

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS) – A pregnant giraffe that has caused a sensation around the world endured a stormy night in New York.

April, whose baby-watch livestream has been viewed on the CBS Denver Facebook page by thousands in the past week, is still not any closer to active labor, though.

The Animal Adventure Park where April is, and which is providing the live stream, says their facility in Harpursville was “battered with storms and high winds” overnight. The weather conditions didn’t, however, speed up April’s pregnancy. She’s now slightly overdue to give birth to her calf.

CBS4’s Ashton Altieri reports wind gusts in the Binghamton area reached 50 mph Wednesday night. The region remains under a Wind Advisory through Thursday afternoon for similar gusts.

Wind chills have been in the single digits in Harpursville.

(credit: Animal Adventure Park)

April, in a photo taken in the Fall of 2016 (credit: Animal Adventure Park)

On Wednesday night, the park wrote the following update on their Facebook page:

“Keeper and vet reports document increased tail raising and holding, periods of increased movement/pace.”

RELATED: Denver Zoo Welcomes Baby Giraffe

On Thursday morning, they wrote:

“There is no doubt momma and calf are progressing and growing.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

DENVER TRAVEL ADVENTURE SHOW CONTEST
late show with stephen colbert
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia