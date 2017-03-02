No Active Labor For April The Giraffe After Stormy Night

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS) – A pregnant giraffe that has caused a sensation around the world endured a stormy night in New York.

April, whose baby-watch livestream has been viewed on the CBS Denver Facebook page by thousands in the past week, is still not any closer to active labor, though.

The Animal Adventure Park where April is, and which is providing the live stream, says their facility in Harpursville was “battered with storms and high winds” overnight. The weather conditions didn’t, however, speed up April’s pregnancy. She’s now slightly overdue to give birth to her calf.

CBS4’s Ashton Altieri reports wind gusts in the Binghamton area reached 50 mph Wednesday night. The region remains under a Wind Advisory through Thursday afternoon for similar gusts.

Wind chills have been in the single digits in Harpursville.

On Wednesday night, the park wrote the following update on their Facebook page:

“Keeper and vet reports document increased tail raising and holding, periods of increased movement/pace.”

On Thursday morning, they wrote:

“There is no doubt momma and calf are progressing and growing.”