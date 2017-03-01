Woman Found Dead Near Small Colorado Mountain Town

GRANBY, Colo. (CBS4) – Homicide investigators with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are assisting Grand County sheriff detectives in a potential homicide case.
A woman’s body was discovered near condominiums close to Ski Granby Ranch, CBS4 has learned.
It’s unclear if she is the victim of homicide but crews are treating it as a possible homicide at this time.
The call for help came in Wednesday morning after a man spotted the woman’s body behind the condos.
Granby is a sleepy mountain town located outside of Winter Park.