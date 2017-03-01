COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates The Housing Hustle, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Woman Found Dead Near Small Colorado Mountain Town

March 1, 2017 6:00 PM
Granby, Grand County, Ski Granby Ranch, Winter Park

GRANBY, Colo. (CBS4) – Homicide investigators with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are assisting Grand County sheriff detectives in a potential homicide case.

A woman’s body was discovered near condominiums close to Ski Granby Ranch, CBS4 has learned.

It’s unclear if she is the victim of homicide but crews are treating it as a possible homicide at this time.

The call for help came in Wednesday morning after a man spotted the woman’s body behind the condos.

Granby is a sleepy mountain town located outside of Winter Park.

