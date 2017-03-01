COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates The Housing Hustle, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Colorado Pot Club Measure Clears 1st Hurdle

March 1, 2017 9:29 PM
Filed Under: Marijuana Clubs, Marijuana Legalization

DENVER (AP) – Colorado is moving ahead with a first-in-the-nation attempt to allow marijuana clubs.

But the measure that passed a Republican state Senate committee Wednesday evening doesn’t go as far as some marijuana activists hoped.

The bill would allow on-site marijuana consumption at private clubs in willing jurisdictions.

And those clubs may allow indoor pot smoking, despite health concerns about indoor smoking.

RELATED STORIES: Marijuana Legalization Story Archive

Colorado law currently doesn’t ban nor permit pot clubs. The result is a patchwork of local regulations regarding pot clubs. Some existing clubs could be shut down under the bill.

The city of Denver is currently working on rules for bring-your-own pot clubs. Denver’s measure does not allow indoor pot smoking, though the drug could be smoked on outdoor patios in some cases.

– By KRISTEN WYATT, AP Writer

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

DENVER TRAVEL ADVENTURE SHOW CONTEST
late show with stephen colbert

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia