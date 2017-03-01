Broncos Coach Joseph Likes The 2 QBs He Has

COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates The Housing Hustle, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

March 1, 2017 12:50 PM
Filed Under: Denver Broncos, Paxton Lynch, Tony Romo, Trevor Siemian, Vance Joseph

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Vance Joseph doesn’t really see a veteran quarterback such as Tony Romo following in Peyton Manning’s footsteps to Denver.

The Broncos’ new coach said Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine that he likes his two young QBs, Trevor Siemian, who’s recuperating from (non-throwing) shoulder surgery, and Paxton Lynch, who’s recovering from a disappointing rookie season.

Many have speculated the off-injured Romo, supplanted by Dak Prescott in Dallas, will land in Denver much like Manning did in 2012 for his comeback.

Joseph isn’t allowed to talk specifically about players on other teams, but he reaffirmed the Broncos’ intentions to stick with their young QBs, who count a combined $2 million against next year’s $167 million cap.

By ARNIE STAPLETON, AP Pro Football Writer

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

