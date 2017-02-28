Passengers Describe Harrowing Turbulence Before Emergency Landing

DENVER (CBS4)– Five American Airlines passengers were injured when their flight from San Diego to Chicago made an emergency landing at Denver International Airport on Monday.

Flight 1296 landed safely about 5:35 p.m. Monday at DIA. Some passengers were so scared they said they wouldn’t get back on the plane. Others were thankful to be on the ground.

“The plane was going back side to side and up and down and dropped quite violently,” said passenger Victor Brown.

Brown was headed home to Ohio when he said the flight turned rough.

According to the FAA, the plane with 148 passengers on board hit extreme turbulence just outside of Pueblo and immediately rerouted to Denver.

“The captain said in 30 years of flying it was the worst he had experienced and he said that the plane was at least at two moments out of control,” said Brown.

According to DIA spokesman Heath Montgomery, two passengers were taken to a hospital with injuries, which were described as not life-threatening. Three others were checked by medical personnel at the airport.

“I was just hoping the plane would stay together,” said Brown.

The FAA inspected the plane and said no damage was found.

American Airlines released this statement: “American Airlines flight 1296, from San Diego to Chicago O’Hare, encountered turbulence and diverted to Denver. The Boeing 737 aircraft landed without incident at 5:36 p.m. MT, and safely taxied to the gate.”

American Airlines brought in another crew and passengers continued to their destination.