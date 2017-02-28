Man Accused Of Murdering, Dismembering Woman Appears In Court

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The man accused of murdering and dismembering the mother of his daughter appeared in court in Boulder on Tuesday.

This, as law enforcement continue to ask for help in locating the rest of the remains of Ashley Mead. Detectives believe Adam Densmore killed the young mother in Boulder, dismembered her body and scattered her remains across several hundred miles.

Mead, 25, was reported missing along with her 1-year-old daughter on Feb. 14 after she didn’t show up for work in Boulder. The pair hadn’t been seen since Feb. 12.

The girl, Winter Daisy, was found with her father, Adam Densmore, outside Tulsa, Oklahoma on Feb. 15.

Densmore appeared in Boulder County court on Tuesday morning. Densmore has been charged with first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

He remains in custody without bond.

There are concerns that some of Mead’s body parts may have been discarded in a variety of towns that Densmore passed through.

Investigators have identified remains found inside a dumpster in Okmulgee, Oklahoma as Mead. The remains were found in a suitcase and included the torso of an adult white female.

Police say the body had been dismembered and was missing several parts including the head, arms and legs. According to the arrest affidavit, the torso had a large incision and it appeared that all or some of the organs had been removed.

The child was reunited with family members after she was turned over to the child protective services.

Police believe that a portion of Mead’s body could be in a purple Reba brand suitcase. If anyone sees a suitcase in an odd location, they are asked not to touch it and contact police immediately.

Police believe the remains must be in at least one suitcase that matches that set.

Densmore is scheduled to return to court for a motions hearing on March 6. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 4.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Winter’s college fund.