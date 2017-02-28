Lawmakers Honor African American Legislators

DENVER (CBS4)– Lawmakers at the state Capitol paid tribute to former African American members of Colorado’s House and Senate.
The legislators paid tribute on Monday to the leaders who have served in Colorado since 1895.
Honorees included well-known leaders like former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb, Wilma Webb, Terrance Carroll and Penfield Tate.
“These leaders are all here today and they have helped all of us, current members of the House to become who we are today. We really do honor their legacy, their mentor-ship and partnership as we move forward in our communities,” said Rep. Leslie Herod, a Democrat representing Denver.
The ceremony was in recognition of Black History Month.