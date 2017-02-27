Santa Fe Man Arrested In Crash That Killed Colorado Woman

February 27, 2017 9:36 PM
Filed Under: Aurora, Corrina Vaden, DWI, Interstate 25, Luke Griffin, New Mexico State Police, Sandoval County Detention Center, Santa Fe

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (AP) – A driver has been arrested in connection with a crash south of Santa Fe last week that left a Colorado woman dead and two other people injured.

New Mexico State Police announced Monday that 18-year-old Luke Griffin of Santa Fe has been booked into the Sandoval County Detention Center on suspicion of homicide by vehicle, aggravated DWI, reckless driving, speeding, great bodily harm by vehicle and being a minor in possession of an open container of alcohol.

Police say a car driven by Griffin allegedly hit another vehicle from behind around 11 p.m. Friday on Interstate 25.

They say 49-year-old Corrina Vaden of Aurora, Colorado was the driver of the other vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vaden’s two passengers were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

