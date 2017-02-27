Pet Turtle Safe And Warm After Rescue On Vail Pass

VAIL, Colo. (AP) — A pet turtle is safe and warm after being rescued by firefighters following a crash on Vail Pass.
Eagle County Paramedic Services says that after all the people hurt in the crash on Interstate 70 had been treated and taken to the hospital Sunday, one of the youngest patients said he had lost his pet turtle, which is named Turtle.
Firefighters began searching for Turtle but when they found it, the animal was frozen. They put it in the sun for 30 minutes and say it sprang back to life. Turtle was then reunited with its owner.
