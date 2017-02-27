COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest DU Pioneers basketball coach Rodney Billups. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Pet Turtle Safe And Warm After Rescue On Vail Pass

February 27, 2017 9:17 AM
Filed Under: Eagle County Paramedic Services, Interstate 70, Vail Pass

VAIL, Colo. (AP) — A pet turtle is safe and warm after being rescued by firefighters following a crash on Vail Pass.

Eagle County Paramedic Services says that after all the people hurt in the crash on Interstate 70 had been treated and taken to the hospital Sunday, one of the youngest patients said he had lost his pet turtle, which is named Turtle.

Firefighters began searching for Turtle but when they found it, the animal was frozen. They put it in the sun for 30 minutes and say it sprang back to life. Turtle was then reunited with its owner.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

late show with stephen colbert
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia