Deputy Director Of Crime Lab Resigns, Accused Of Altering Crime Scene Reports

By Brian Maass

DENVER (CBS4) – The deputy director of the Denver Crime Lab, Walter Greene, has resigned in the face of a wide ranging internal investigation that found numerous ethical and procedural violations.

The resignation follows an eight-month paid suspension. An internal investigation into the conduct of Greene showed four employees said Greene told them, “We’re not hiring any more women, they bicker too much,” women are “too much drama,” women are “emotional” or ”petty.”

According to the investigation, eight employees said Greene told them not to go to Human Resources “because they’re (expletive) idiots.”

Greene was placed on investigatory leave last June 22. He was one of the top three administrators of the Denver crime lab. Greene was formerly a sergeant with the Denver Police Department.

Following the probe, Greene was offered a demotion from his $124,891 a year job to a photo enforcement agent position which pays $57,940 per year. Greene declined the demotion and quit earlier this month.

The investigation also said seven employees claimed Greene “altered their crime scene reports, sometimes without their knowledge and with terms they would not use.”

Several of the employees told investigators they complained to Greene about the process but Greene insisted on keeping the changes. One employee who refused to change her reports said Greene reportedly labeled her as “insubordinate.” The investigation said Greene admitted changing crime scene reports “because you (Greene) worked for the DPD for years and know how reports should be handled.”

Among the litany of wrongdoing the city accuses Greene of, they also say he engaged in favoritism and unethical conduct by directing employees to meet with certain job applicants and provide them tips and coach them on how to prepare for job testing and interviews.

Investigators say Greene initially denied directing employees to coach or prep applicants for crime lab interviews. But later in an interview, Greene admitted directing employees to help specific job applicants saying he “did not see anything wrong with directing an employee to meet with an applicant to assist with the interview process.”

Employees interviewed for the investigation described the crime lab workplace as “hostile, toxic, abusive, and, at a minimum, uncomfortable.”

Three employees are quoted in the investigation as saying Greene directed them, while on duty, to pick him up from an Arvada car dealership and drive him home. Three employees also said Greene had directed them — while on duty — to take his wife home during snowstorms.

In the 17-page disciplinary letter, Denver Police Department Deputy Chief David Quinones wrote that “Your performance consistently fails to meet the standard of a deputy director in the City of Denver.”

CBS4 left a phone message Monday and contacted Greene’s attorney by email, but the lawyer did not immediately respond to the inquiries.

LINK: Notice Of Contemplation Of Discipline

