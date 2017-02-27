COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest DU Pioneers basketball coach Rodney Billups. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

2nd Teen Accused In High School Murder Plot Appears In Court

February 27, 2017 12:49 PM
Filed Under: Brooke Higgins, Department of Youth Corrections, Douglas County, George Brauchler, Highlands Ranch, Mountain Vista High School, Mountain Vista High School Plot, Sienna Johnson

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The second of two teens accused in a murder plot at their high school appeared before a judge on Monday morning. Sienna Johnson has been accused of making threats against Mountain Vista High School.

Johnson, who was 16 at the time of her arrest, appeared in court for a hearing on Monday. She wore all black clothing but did not speak.

Sienna Johnson (credit: Mountain Vista High School yearbook photo)

Sienna Johnson (credit: Mountain Vista High School yearbook photo)

On May 5, her case will be in court once again where detectives will give testimony for a preliminary hearing.

Johnson’s defense attorneys want the case moved to juvenile court.

On June 12 a preliminary hearing and reverse transfer hearing have been scheduled at the Douglas County Justice Center.

According to the arrest affidavit, Johnson and Brooke Higgins were planning a shooting at their high school on Dec. 17, 2015 with Johnson planning to kill her mother and sister prior to the shooting at the school.

Brooke Higgins in court during her sentencing on Feb. 8 (credit: CBS)

Brooke Higgins in court during her sentencing on Feb. 8 (credit: CBS)

The girls were then planning to commit suicide after the shooting at the high school.

Brooke Higgins pleaded guilty last month to her role in the plot, including charges of conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation to commit murder, both felonies. She has been in custody since her arrest.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

In the plea agreement, Higgins, now 17, was sentenced to three years in the juvenile detention system followed by four years of supervision. She received credit for the time she has served so far.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

late show with stephen colbert
Send A News Tip
GIRLS & SCIENCE

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia