2nd Teen Accused In High School Murder Plot Appears In Court

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The second of two teens accused in a murder plot at their high school appeared before a judge on Monday morning. Sienna Johnson has been accused of making threats against Mountain Vista High School.

Johnson, who was 16 at the time of her arrest, appeared in court for a hearing on Monday. She wore all black clothing but did not speak.

On May 5, her case will be in court once again where detectives will give testimony for a preliminary hearing.

Johnson’s defense attorneys want the case moved to juvenile court.

On June 12 a preliminary hearing and reverse transfer hearing have been scheduled at the Douglas County Justice Center.

According to the arrest affidavit, Johnson and Brooke Higgins were planning a shooting at their high school on Dec. 17, 2015 with Johnson planning to kill her mother and sister prior to the shooting at the school.

The girls were then planning to commit suicide after the shooting at the high school.

Brooke Higgins pleaded guilty last month to her role in the plot, including charges of conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation to commit murder, both felonies. She has been in custody since her arrest.

In the plea agreement, Higgins, now 17, was sentenced to three years in the juvenile detention system followed by four years of supervision. She received credit for the time she has served so far.