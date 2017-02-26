Protesters Gather Outside ICE Detention Center

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A group gathered outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Aurora on Saturday with signs protesting recent mass deportations and President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.
A man who came to the U.S. from Venezuela 14 years ago says the rhetoric about immigrants has changed since Trump took office.
“This is a country of immigrants. I’m one of them., and when I came here I felt that was welcome in this country, but that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore,” immigrant Reinaldo Michelena said. “I think being different has become a problem in this country.”
Trump has promised to deport all illegal immigrants who have a criminal history.