Protesters Gather Outside ICE Detention Center

February 26, 2017 6:20 PM
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A group gathered outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Aurora on Saturday with signs protesting recent mass deportations and President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

A man who came to the U.S. from Venezuela 14 years ago says the rhetoric about immigrants has changed since Trump took office.

“This is a country of immigrants. I’m one of them., and when I came here I felt that was welcome in this country, but that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore,” immigrant Reinaldo Michelena said. “I think being different has become a problem in this country.”

Trump has promised to deport all illegal immigrants who have a criminal history.

