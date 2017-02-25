Latest Forecast: Slow Warm Up Gets Denver Back In The 30s

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Our last weekend of February will see the return of sunshine and drier air. Temperatures over eastern Colorado will still be on the chilly side but, should rise above freezing.  The Denver metro area will keep the sunshine going through Monday when temps get back into the 40s.

For the mountains skies will be mostly cloudy and there will be a return of snow showers Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning with most areas seeing 1 to 2 inches of snow. A few isolated western facing slopes may see closer to 2 to 4 inches by Sunday morning. Along with that gusty westerly winds will be fairly strong in the mountains and higher foothills. Some gusts may top out during the day on Saturday and Sunday up to 30 to 4 mph. This will cause wind chills in the mountains to drop to around zero to 20 below at times.

Next chance for snow in Denver will arrive on Tuesday with a chance of rain mixed with snow.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

