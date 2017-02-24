Sheriff’s Office Honors Fallen Deputy Killed 1 Year Ago

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Park County Sheriff’s Office is honoring fallen Cpl. Nathan Carrigan who was killed in the line of duty one year ago.
“Nate was a hard working deputy and coach. His absence is felt every day. This flag pole and this plaque are in loving tribute to him and his memory,” said Park County Sheriff Fred Wegener.
The sheriff’s office dedicated a flag and a memorial stone to Carrigan during Friday morning’s ceremony.
A few dozen deputies, friends and family were at the memorial to pay tribute to Carrigan.
“May we reflect on his legacy whenever we see it. God bless you, Nate and may we see you later fishing in the lakes of Heaven,” said Wegener.
Park County deputies went to Martin Wirth’s home Feb. 24, 2016 to evict Wirth, who had refused to make mortgage payments to his lender. But during the confrontation, they say Wirth opened fire triggering the deadly gunfight.
Carrigan was killed in the shootout, along with Wirth. Two other officers were shot and injured.