Sen. Gardner Town Hall Held Without Him

DENVER (CBS4) – A town hall meeting with Colorado Senator Cory Gardner was held without him.

Eight organizers set up the symbolic meeting in Denver’s Byers Middle School, and a people filled the gymnasium Friday night.

They complain that Gardner won’t hold a face-to-face town hall to hear their concerns about healthcare, the environment, and other issues.

While they say Gardner’s staff was polite, he denied their requests to hear from him.

Gardner says, in a statement, that he has “had the opportunity to meet with and speak to hundreds of Coloradans and discuss issues ranging from the challenges facing the agriculture community to reforming our health care system. I sincerely value the thoughtful and productive discussions I had this week, and I’m grateful when my constituents contact me to express their thoughts and concerns because their feedback allows me to do my job best and develop legislative solutions that benefit Coloradans.”