Not All Republican Lawmakers Are Avoiding Town Halls

February 24, 2017 6:44 PM
JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – One of Colorado’s Republican leaders held two town hall meetings recently.

Representative Ken Buck met with only Democrats in two separate meetings.

He says he reached out to Democratic leaders in his district and asked them to invite others from their party to attend.

Representative Ken Buck (credit: CBS)

“It’s been very beneficial. Both sides learned a lot of good information about healthcare to take back to D.C.,” Buck said.

Buck says he’s also spending time each week answering phones in his office and personally returning emails.

A town hall meeting with Rep. Ken Buck in Douglas County (credit: CBS)

Protesters are throwing a town hall for Buck this weekend, like they did for Senator Cory Gardner Friday.

Buck’s office says he didn’t get an invitation, but is reaching out to organizers.

