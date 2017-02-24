Not All Republican Lawmakers Are Avoiding Town Halls

Denver, Cleveland, Cincinnati, KC Get 4 Extra Draft Picks Denver, Cleveland, Cincinnati and Kansas City each will get four compensatory picks in April's NFL draft while Seattle will have two additional selections in the third round.

Jalen Robinette Both A Cadet And NFL HopefulExcept for the few who already have donned cap and gown, most of the 330 prospects heading to the NFL Combine next week have put their pursuits of a college degree on hold so they can focus on their football futures.