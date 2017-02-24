Alleged Drunk Driver Hits, Critically Injures Little Girl

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – A little girl is in the hospital after an alleged drunk driver hit the mini van she was in.

“Yesterday we just found out that she is probably never going to walk again,” Sandra Acuna, Jamille’s mother, told CBS4’s Karen Morfitt.

Acuna says the suspect came out of nowhere, so fast she doesn’t remember the collision that sent them flying into a fence.

Last month’s crash left her in a neck brace, and her daughter’s life will likely never be the same.

“I’m still waiting to wake up from this nightmare,” Acuna said.

She was with 7-year-old Jamille when a suspected drunk driver slammed into their minivan, pinning both of them inside.

Mom would spend days in the hospital before seeing Jamille.

“When I went to the room and saw her, she had that halo on her head, and tubes, and breathing, all these machines. It was so scary.”

Jamil suffered a broken neck, back, and leg, as well as bleeding on her brain.

Police say the man responsible is 24-year-old David Alva, who was in a stolen vehicle.

Alva faces multiple charges, including vehicular assault and driving under the influence.

Jamille’s stepdad, Ted Chavez, says the accident changed their lives forever.

“We were taking the training wheels off her bike this spring and getting her to ride without training wheels. We talked about going skiing. And we don’t know if that’s going to happen.”

With support from her friends and family, Jamille is improving, but she’s only able to communicate with her family by using a white board. Mom says despite the physical limitations, her little girl is more inspiring than ever.

“They said, ‘how do you feel? That you are here?’ And she says she wrote, ‘I feel happy because you guys are taking good care of me, and I’m thankful for that.'”

The suspect has a long history with police, and at one point was on Crimestopper’s most wanted list.

He was arrested last month and his since bonded out.

Jamille is at Children’s Hospital, for what is expected to be a slow and treacherous recovery.

The family has very little insurance. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with the emergency medical expenses.