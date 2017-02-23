COMING UP: Inside The Mind Of A Hoarder, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

World Premiere ‘Two Degrees’ Contributes To The Debate Over Global Warming

February 23, 2017 10:53 AM
Filed Under: Christy Montour-Larson, Climate Change, Denver Center Theatre Company, Kathleen McCall Thompson, Tira Palmquist, Two Degrees

The world premiere of “Two Degrees” runs from February 3rd – March 12th, at the Jones Theatre at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. For tickets and information go the special “Two Degrees” web page at denvercenter.org.

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Center Theatre Company offers the world premiere of “Two Degrees”, a play that contributes to the conversation about global warming.

"Two Degrees" (credit DCPA)

“Two Degrees” (credit DCPA)

The play by Tira Palmquist has changed numerous times since its first reading in the Colorado New Play Summit. Now it takes on both the political and the personal.

"Two Degrees" (credit DCPA)

“Two Degrees” (credit DCPA)

“At the time I was thinking about this, I was reading a lot of articles about climate change, and it occurred to me, I had the opportunity right there to write a play about a climate scientist. A play about a powerful woman, who is smart and savvy, but in difficult circumstances,” Palmquist told CBS4.

"Two Degrees" (credit DCPA)

“Two Degrees” (credit DCPA)

The realities of climate change can still split a room, but the play is intended to create conversations about what is happening and what we truly need to do.

"Two Degrees" (credit DCPA)

“Two Degrees” (credit DCPA)

“A human, funny interesting story that makes us feel, and my hope is at the end of the play, it also makes us think differently about the choices that we’re making on our planet that we so love and care about,” said Christy Montour-Larson, the director of “Two Degrees”.

This work has a sharp point-of-view, but also a focus on humanity in the story of “Emma” played by Kathleen McCall Thompson. There’s tragedy, commentary, and humanity, a delicious style that runs throughout the play.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

late show with stephen colbert
Send A News Tip
GIRLS & SCIENCE

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia