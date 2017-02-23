World Premiere ‘Two Degrees’ Contributes To The Debate Over Global Warming

The world premiere of “Two Degrees” runs from February 3rd – March 12th, at the Jones Theatre at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. For tickets and information go the special “Two Degrees” web page at denvercenter.org.

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Center Theatre Company offers the world premiere of “Two Degrees”, a play that contributes to the conversation about global warming.

The play by Tira Palmquist has changed numerous times since its first reading in the Colorado New Play Summit. Now it takes on both the political and the personal.

“At the time I was thinking about this, I was reading a lot of articles about climate change, and it occurred to me, I had the opportunity right there to write a play about a climate scientist. A play about a powerful woman, who is smart and savvy, but in difficult circumstances,” Palmquist told CBS4.

The realities of climate change can still split a room, but the play is intended to create conversations about what is happening and what we truly need to do.

“A human, funny interesting story that makes us feel, and my hope is at the end of the play, it also makes us think differently about the choices that we’re making on our planet that we so love and care about,” said Christy Montour-Larson, the director of “Two Degrees”.

This work has a sharp point-of-view, but also a focus on humanity in the story of “Emma” played by Kathleen McCall Thompson. There’s tragedy, commentary, and humanity, a delicious style that runs throughout the play.