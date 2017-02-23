Too Much Broken Glass Keeps K-9s Out Of Freaky’s Fire Scene

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Arson investigators in Thornton are continuing to work to determine what caused a fire at a tobacco shop, but it’s been determined police dogs won’t be involved.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation was considering bringing in K-9s to study the scene of the fire at a Freaky’s smoke shop off Washington Street in Thornton. That won’t happen, however, because there’s too much broken glass in and outside the building.

The business caught fire late Tuesday night. Firefighters had to remove bars from the store windows and smash the glass in their effort to fight the flames.

The fire moved quickly through the small business, and it didn’t take long before it was completely engulfed.

An officer a CBS4 crew spoke with early Wednesday morning was one of the first to arrive. He said he heard multiple explosions coming from inside.

The manager of the store said he closed up shop as normal on Tuesday and can’t imagine what started the blaze.

“They described it as a total loss the second that I pulled up. And two hours later, it was still burning so I am pretty sure it’s all gone,” Tom McDougal said.

A maintenance worker for the shop said there was approximately $300,000 worth of product and merchandise in the store.