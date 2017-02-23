COMING UP: Inside The Mind Of A Hoarder, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Moose ‘Lost’ In Minturn

February 23, 2017 3:31 PM
Filed Under: Eagle County, Eagle County Sheriff's Office, Minturn, Moose

MINTURN, Colo. (CBS4) – A moose in the high country got a little turned around Thursday.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office tweeted out a photo of the bull at a stop sign, apparently looking for some directions.

They captioned their tweet, “Deputy Vasquez found this guy walking around Minturn today! #picturesonpatrol.”

There’s no word if the moose found his way back to his moose home, but they’ve not had another sighting today.

