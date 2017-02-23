Moose ‘Lost’ In Minturn

MINTURN, Colo. (CBS4) – A moose in the high country got a little turned around Thursday.
The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office tweeted out a photo of the bull at a stop sign, apparently looking for some directions.
They captioned their tweet, “Deputy Vasquez found this guy walking around Minturn today! #picturesonpatrol.”
There’s no word if the moose found his way back to his moose home, but they’ve not had another sighting today.
