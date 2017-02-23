Man Missing From Ski Slope In Japan

By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4)– A search is underway for a Denver man who went missing in Japan.

Mathew Healy, 33, was skiing with his family at the Hakuba Happo-One Resort, in the Nagano region of Japan. He never returned from his last run.

Healy is a military veteran and civilian physician’s assistant for the Navy, living in Okinawa, where his wife is stationed with the U.S. Air Force. They’ve been living in Japan, with their kids, since 2015.

His family released a statement: “Cpt. Mathew Healy, Army Reserves, is an OEF Veteran with combat medic experience, a father of 2 children, a PA, Denver native, and avid skier. He has been skiing the Rocky Mountains since he was 5 years old and often does back country telemarketing.”

Friends have started a GoFundMe page to help Healy’s family pay for search and rescue costs. They say, unlike the U.S., family members in Japan are required to cover the expenses.

Healy’s family members tell CBS4 that Senator Michael Bennet and Congressman Mike Coffman are working together with the Japanese consulate, state department, Air Force, and the U.S. Japanese Command to try and get American search and rescue crews to Japan.

