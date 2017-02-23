COMING UP: Inside The Mind Of A Hoarder, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Man Missing From Ski Slope In Japan

February 23, 2017 6:58 PM
Filed Under: Hakuba Happo-One Resort, Japan, Mathew Healy, Nagano

By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4)– A search is underway for a Denver man who went missing in Japan.

Mathew Healy, 33, was skiing with his family at the Hakuba Happo-One Resort, in the Nagano region of Japan. He never returned from his last run.

Healy is a military veteran and civilian physician’s assistant for the Navy, living in Okinawa, where his wife is stationed with the U.S. Air Force. They’ve been living in Japan, with their kids, since 2015.

Mathew Healy (credit: Facebook)

Mathew Healy (credit: Facebook)

His family released a statement: “Cpt. Mathew Healy, Army Reserves, is an OEF Veteran with combat medic experience, a father of 2 children, a PA, Denver native, and avid skier. He has been skiing the Rocky Mountains since he was 5 years old and often does back country telemarketing.”

Mathew Healy (credit: Facebook)

Mathew Healy (credit: Facebook)

Friends have started a GoFundMe page to help Healy’s family pay for search and rescue costs. They say, unlike the U.S., family members in Japan are required to cover the expenses.

Mathew Healy (credit: Facebook)

Mathew Healy (credit: Facebook)

Healy’s family members tell CBS4 that Senator Michael Bennet and Congressman Mike Coffman are working together with the Japanese consulate, state department, Air Force, and the U.S. Japanese Command to try and get American search and rescue crews to Japan.

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

late show with stephen colbert
Send A News Tip
GIRLS & SCIENCE

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia