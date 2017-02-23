COMING UP: Inside The Mind Of A Hoarder, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

AP: Nuggets Acquire Roy Hibbert From Bucks

February 23, 2017 3:53 PM
Filed Under: Denver Nuggets, Roy Hibbert

DENVER (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Denver Nuggets have acquired center Roy Hibbert from the Milwaukee Bucks for a protected second-round pick.

The deal was reached just before the trade deadline Thursday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been announced by either team.

It’s the second time this month Hibbert has been dealt. The Bucks picked up Hibbert from the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 2.

The 30-year-old Hibbert is making $5 million this season and is set to become a free agent over the summer.

By PAT GRAHAM, AP Sports Writer

