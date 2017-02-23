2 Suspected Robbers Arrested After Escaping From Bus

COMING UP: Inside The Mind Of A Hoarder, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

February 23, 2017 2:41 PM
Filed Under: Basalt, Benjamin Weeks, Carbondale, Nicholas Ameral, Pitkin County

BASALT, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities have arrested two suspected armed robbers after they jumped from the emergency window of a Roaring Fork Transportation Authority bus to get away from officers earlier this week.

Cousins Nicholas Ameral and Benjamin Weeks, both 19, were apparently riding on the RFTA bus Tuesday morning.

People on the bus recognized them as wanted men in connection with a convenience store robbery in Carbondale on Feb. 16 and called police.

Officers from three police departments in Pitkin County pulled over the bus near the Arbaney Kittle trail near Basalt but the suspects jumped out and ran from the scene.

Ameral and Weeks were arrested in Garfield County.

