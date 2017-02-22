Questions Surround Murder Suspect’s Immigration Status

DENVER (CBS4) – Questions are surrounding a Denver murder suspect who was allegedly wanted by immigration authorities at the time of the murder.

Ever Valles, 19, was arrested in October, according to the Denver Post, on a weapons charges as well as eluding and vehicle theft charges.

He bonded out of the Denver Jail in December. The night he left, the Denver Sheriff Department sent a FAX to immigration authorities notifying them of Valle’s violation.

He was released before ICE arrived and now two months later he’s accused of robbing and killing a man near the RTD light rail station at Sheridan.

State Rep. Dave Williams says the case is a clear example of why Denver should be reevaluating immigration issues.

“I think it shows the environment that Denver has created. Denver is a sanctuary city and this is just another example of that,” said the El Paso County Republican.

Last month in a YouTube video, Mayor Michael Hancock spoke directly to the idea that Denver was a sanctuary city, commenting specifically on the role of local law enforcement when it comes to immigration issues.

“If being a sanctuary city means that our law enforcement officers are expected to do the work of federal immigration authorities or violate the constitutional right of any of our people we reject that,” he said.

A statement from the Denver Sheriff Department released Tuesday on the Valles case echoes that idea and explains their decision to release Valles:

The death of Tim Cruz was a tragedy, and the Denver Sheriff Department wishes to send its sincere condolences to his family and friends in this difficult time. The circumstances of this case painfully illustrate the difficult and separate responsibilities of local safety officials and federal immigration authorities.

Denver has never, and will never, condone dangerous or violent individuals being on our streets, immigrants or not. However, detaining anyone without a criminal warrant is a violation of the 4th Amendment. Once individuals in Denver’s jails post a bond, the Sheriff Department has no legal ability to hold them without a warrant, as was the case with Ever Valles.

Denver believes there has to be a better system for all of us to focus on criminals who mean harm while protecting residents who work hard every day and provide for their families. Denver is focused on enacting policies and practices that protect people’s safety and their rights, including the rights of immigrants, while allowing federal authorities to focus on immigration enforcement that removes dangerous and violent felons from our streets. We should all focus on creating a system where federal and local governments respect each other’s responsibilities and work together to close the gaps. Denver is committed to that effort.