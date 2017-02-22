Police Shoot, Kill Man Who Held Family At Gunpoint

February 22, 2017 1:38 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Springs, El Paso County Sheriff's Office

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Colorado Springs shot and killed a man who held a family at gunpoint.

Officers say the suspect also stole the family’s car in an effort to get away from police.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The man led officers on a two-and-a-half mile chase before the shooting.

He was wanted on a domestic violence charge but embarked on a crime spree.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

“That was the same subject as the home invasion that occurred on Elm Meadows View. That party did steal a car from that house,” said one Colorado Springs police officer.

Investigators are not saying who fired first. The officers involved have been placed on routine administrative leave.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating that deadly shooting.

The suspect has not been identified.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

late show with stephen colbert
Send A News Tip
GIRLS & SCIENCE

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia