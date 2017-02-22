Police Shoot, Kill Man Who Held Family At Gunpoint

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Colorado Springs shot and killed a man who held a family at gunpoint.
Officers say the suspect also stole the family’s car in an effort to get away from police.
The man led officers on a two-and-a-half mile chase before the shooting.
He was wanted on a domestic violence charge but embarked on a crime spree.
“That was the same subject as the home invasion that occurred on Elm Meadows View. That party did steal a car from that house,” said one Colorado Springs police officer.
Investigators are not saying who fired first. The officers involved have been placed on routine administrative leave.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating that deadly shooting.
The suspect has not been identified.