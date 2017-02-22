Police Hope To Resolve Barricade Situation At Motel

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver hoped to resolve a barricade situation at a motel on Colfax Avenue that had been going on for more than two hours on Wednesday morning.
Officers rushed to the Driftwood Motel at Oneida Street and Colfax Avenue about 7 a.m. after a man apparently was yelling that he was going to blow up the place.
All residents of the motel were evacuated and placed on an RTD bus as a safety precaution.
The SWAT team was called to assist officers.
Oneida Street remained closed from 14th Avenue to Colfax Avenue.
Police believe the man is alone inside the room.
It is unclear what prompted the threats or whether the man is a resident of the motel.
Police negotiators are working to coax the man out of the motel.