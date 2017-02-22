Man Shot By Police Was Wearing Body Armor

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The man police shot and injured after he got into an altercation with officers was wearing body armor. The suspect has been identified as Isaac Lesperance-Torres.

The series of events that led to Tuesday’s shooting started in Commerce City right outside of Denver’s city limits. There, the man got into a confrontation with police officers near the intersection of East 48th Avenue and Pontiac Street.

Police said they stopped Lesperance-Torres, 44, because there was two active felony warrants out for his arrest, one for attempted murder out of Adams County and the other was for possession of a controlled substance with intent out of Jefferson County.

Lesperance-Torres then ran away but wound up being spotted about two blocks away in a warehouse parking lot at 7203 E 47th Ave. He was hiding under a metal staircase near the warehouse building.

Officers tried to get Lesperance-Torres to come out but he refused and said, “I’m not coming out, I’m going to kill myself.”

Officers said they saw a silver handgun in the suspect’s hand, that’s when an officer used his Taser. The officers then heard shots being fired and a Commerce City police officer returned fire at Lesperance-Torres and he was shot by officers in the leg.

No officers were injured in the shooting.