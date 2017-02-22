Man Injured In Shooting, 2 Suspects At Large

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities are searching for two men after a shooting in Jefferson County overnight.
A man was shot and injured at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday outside a home on the 8000 block West Fremont Avenue, near Wadsworth Boulevard.
They say there was a small gathering at the house and that the shooting may have been related to a drug deal.
Deputies are looking for two men who might be seen in either a silver Ford Focus or Subaru with Ohio plates.
Additional Resources
The following information about this case was provided by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office:
One suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 6′, 200 lbs, with short hair and a lightning bolt shaved into his hair. He was wearing torn jeans and red Jordan shoes. The second suspect is described as a dark-skinned Hispanic or black male, 5’10” 6′, 180 190 lbs, wearing a black hoodie and a baseball cap.
Please call 911 if you see the suspects or the suspect vehicle. If you have any information about this crime, you can also call our the Jeffco Sheriff’s Office tip line at 303-271-5612 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).