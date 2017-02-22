Judge Says DIA Must Allow Protests With Shorter Notice

February 22, 2017 4:02 PM
DENVER (AP) – A federal judge says Denver International Airport needs to accommodate protests like the one last month over President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

U.S. District Judge William Martinez ruled Wednesday in a lawsuit brought by two people two people who participated in the travel ban protest on Jan. 28, the day after the president issued his executive order regarding travel from seven majority-Muslim countries.

PHOTO GALLERY: Protests At DIA Over Trump’s Executive Order

The airport has required protesters to request permits seven days in advance but Martinez ordered the airport and city to issue them to people “communicating topical ideas” relevant to the airport if they give 24 hours’ notice. He said the airport should try to allow people to protest where they want as long as it’s a place where anyone without a ticket is permitted, including the airport’s terminal.

LINK: Order Granting Preliminary Injunction In Part

Comments

One Comment

  1. Michael Corn says:
    February 22, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    That is called “freedom of speech”.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Arlan Racine says:
    February 22, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    I would like to know where everybody seems to get all of this time to go out and protest over ever darn fool thing they can think of.
    I say we elected him now let him do the job, Just because he is not kissing someone or some groups behind is causing everybody to gripe.

    Reply | Report comment

