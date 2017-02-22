Englewood Considers Restriction Revision For Sex Offenders

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Englewood is considering scaling back restrictions for registered sex offenders.

Right now there is a 2,000 foot buffer from daycare facilities, schools and parks. That’s a length of about five football fields.

Some claim the restrictions essentially ban sex offenders from living in the city limits.

The change comes from a lawsuit that the city is fighting. The suit was filed against the City of Englewood by three registered sex offenders who claim the city is discriminating against them.

One plaintiff lives just one block away from a school and claims the law keeps him from being a productive member of society.

The city has been considering dropping the restrictions from 2,000 to 1,000 feet away from a school, daycare facility or park.

The revision could open up a few more spaces within the city limits of Englewood for registered sex offenders.

About a dozen people spoke at Tuesday night’s meeting saying that the Englewood Police Department doesn’t enforce the 2,000 foot restriction anyway so why have one in place.

No one at the meeting supported keeping the current restriction in place.

“Whether that means I’m in Englewood or that means I’m over in Littleton or where ever, I will be a productive member of society. Everybody has the same goal of no more victims,” said registered sex offender Brian Brockhausen.

The Englewood City Council will vote on the issue March 6.

As for the lawsuit, the lawyer for the plaintiffs said even if the distance is reduced, the lawsuit will proceed.