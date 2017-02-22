District Attorney Upset Over 60-Day Sentence For 7th DUI Conviction

LEADVILLE, Colo. (CBS4)– The District Attorney for the Fifth Judicial District is upset over the sentence handed down for a woman who was convicted of her seventh DUI.
Ashby Capito was sentenced to 60 days in jail with work release on Tuesday. The Lake County prosecutor had asked for six years in prison.
Last summer, Capito was speeding on Highway 24 in Leadville when she crashed into a home.
Capito had been taking Adderall and had a blood alcohol level of more than twice the legal limit. It was her seventh DUI conviction.
District Attorney Bruce Brown released a statement that read in part, “The sentence imposed of 60 days for six priors is logically irreconcilable. The danger to public safety is perpetuated by an act of judicial leniency which screams for a fix.”