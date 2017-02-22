DIA Works To Keep Wildlife Off Tarmac

February 22, 2017 3:27 PM
Filed Under: Denver International Airport, DIA

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver International Airport works with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to keep wildlife from running onto the tarmac.

DIA has 17 large mowers to cut vegetation across the 53-square mile property.

Airport officials say they also installed channels to improve water drainage and also removed cattails near taxiways and runways.

The clarification of DIA’s efforts comes after a coyote stopped all traffic at the Burbank Airport when it ran across the runway.

Despite officers chasing the coyote, it got away and ran off through a parking lot and into a wooded area.

