Camper Fire Spreads To 2 Homes

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4)– Flames from a burning camper spread to two homes in Broomfield early Wednesday morning. One person was injured in that fire.
Firefighters from North Metro Fire Rescue rushed to the burning camper in the 800 block of West 8th Avenue in Broomfield about 2 a.m. When crews arrived the flames had already spread to two homes.
Everyone inside those homes was evacuated. One person was injured and rushed to the hospital. The extent of that person’s injuries is unknown.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly but a gas line continued to burn near the homes.
What caused the camper fire is being investigated.