Police Shot, Wound Man Wearing Body Armor

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Police shot and injured a man who got into an altercation with police overnight. The man was wearing body armor and his injuries are non-life threatening.
The series of events that led to the shooting started in Commerce City right outside Denver’s city limits. There, the man got into a confrontation with police officers near the intersection of East 48th Avenue and Pontiac Street.
The man then fled but wound up being spotted about two blocks away where he was shot by officers. That happened at East 47th Avenue Drive and Quebec Street.
No officers were injured in the shooting. Investigators with Denver police and Commerce City police are looking into the incident.
So far it’s not clear why the man was wearing body armor.