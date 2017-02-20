COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates Inside Denver's Underground, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Wildfire Burns Structures In Weld County

February 20, 2017 2:14 PM
Filed Under: Erie, Mountain View Fire Department, Weld County, Wildfires

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Crews have responded to a wildfire in Weld County Monday afternoon that has destroyed at least one structure and what appears to be a house was on fire.

Copter4 showed video of the fire burning what appears to be a home.

The fire was burning near on Highway 52 near County Roads 1 and 16 northwest of Erie.

The Mountain View Fire Department responded to the fire.

