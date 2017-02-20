COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Nuggets Player/Coach Dan Issel. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

‘Not My President’s Day’ Rallies Planned In Colorado

February 20, 2017 9:29 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Not My President's Day, President's Day

DENVER (CBS4) – Rallies are planned across the country Monday, including in Colorado, in demonstration against President Donald Trump.

“Come stand in solidarity with the masses who do not and will not accept a fascist, morally bankrupt person as our president,” the Colorado group posted to their Facebook page.

According to the page, more than 600 currently plan to attend the 5 p.m. “Not My President’s Day” rally at the Colorado State Capitol, with thousands more interested.

Other rallies are planned throughout the country, with one in Miami posting that “he was voted in by a minority of the American public but governs as if there’s no resistance.”

As a result, that group says they’re exercising their “constitutional right to assemble and peacefully protest everything Donald Trump stands for.”

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump stand together during a campaign rally at the AeroMod International hangar at Orlando Melbourne International Airport on February 18, 2017 (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

President Trump spent this past weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, holding a campaign-style rally in Melbourne on Saturday.

In regards to the President’s Day holiday, President Trump tweeted Monday morning, saying, “Happy Presidents Day – Make America Great Again!” He wrote it out in all caps.

