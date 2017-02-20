Hundreds Demonstrate In Denver At ‘Not My President’s Day’ Rally

DENVER (CBS4) – People across the nation protested President Donald Trump this President’s Day, including hundreds in Denver.
The rallies were called Not My President’s Day protests.
Thirteen people were arrested in Portland, Oregon — most for ignoring orders to stop blocking traffic.
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in downtown Chicago to protest Trump’s policies. They marched across the river from Trump Tower for the second day in a row.
Denver has not been excluded from the protests — in fact some have been very aggressive. On Monday several hundred protesters took to the streets and shut down the 16th Street Mall and the surrounding streets off and on for about two hours.
“All the drama; it’s not a reality TV show. Drama doesn’t belong in government,” a protester told CBS4’s Stan Bush.
“I would love if he (Trump) would hear us. He hasn’t yet, but you know, there’s hope,” another protester said.
There were no arrests in Denver and limited disruptions to downtown businesses.