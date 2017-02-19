Grass Fire Comes Dangerously Close To Homes

February 19, 2017 5:31 PM
Filed Under: Brush Fire, Highlands Ranch, MacArthur Ranch Road, Wildfires

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters saved several homes in Highlands Ranch from a fast moving brush fire Sunday afternoon.

Flames spread from a field and torched a fence behind backyards of homes in the neighborhood off MacArthur Ranch Road.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Roads in that area have been reopened.

Investigators are looking into what sparked the fire.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

late show with stephen colbert
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia