Grass Fire Comes Dangerously Close To Homes

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters saved several homes in Highlands Ranch from a fast moving brush fire Sunday afternoon.
Flames spread from a field and torched a fence behind backyards of homes in the neighborhood off MacArthur Ranch Road.
Roads in that area have been reopened.
Investigators are looking into what sparked the fire.
