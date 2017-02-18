Man Shot, Killed During Fight In Parking Lot

February 18, 2017 3:10 PM
Filed Under: Aurora, Aurora Police Department, Bill Hummel, Crystal Circle

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora are investigating a fatal shooting.

According to Bill Hummel with the Aurora Police Department, officers responded to reports of a fight in a parking lot occurring just before 4:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of South Crystal Circle.

“Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” Hummel said in a statement.

Police haven’t released any information about a suspect in the shooting.

The name of the victim won’t be released until next of kin are notified.

Additional Information From The Aurora Police Department

The Aurora Police Department is asking anyone with information about this case to contact Sergeant Matt Fyles with the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit at 303-739-6041. Tipsters can also use Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867. By using Crime Stoppers tipster can remain anonymous and be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

late show with stephen colbert
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia