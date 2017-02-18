Man Shot, Killed During Fight In Parking Lot

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora are investigating a fatal shooting.
According to Bill Hummel with the Aurora Police Department, officers responded to reports of a fight in a parking lot occurring just before 4:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of South Crystal Circle.
“Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” Hummel said in a statement.
Police haven’t released any information about a suspect in the shooting.
The name of the victim won’t be released until next of kin are notified.
Additional Information From The Aurora Police Department
The Aurora Police Department is asking anyone with information about this case to contact Sergeant Matt Fyles with the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit at 303-739-6041. Tipsters can also use Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867. By using Crime Stoppers tipster can remain anonymous and be eligible for a $2,000 reward.