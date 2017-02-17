Thieves Snatch $200 From Girl Scouts Selling Cookies

DENVER (CBS4) – A grocery store in Denver’s Southmoor neighborhood is stepping in to help a Girl Scout troop after they were targeted by criminals.

Police say several crooks stole some of the scouts’ cookie money while they were making sales inside a King Soopers on Thursday. It happened at 7:40 p.m. at the store near the intersection of Monaco Parkway and East Hampden Avenue.

“They took the money off the table and ran,” King Soopers spokeswoman Kelli McGannon told CBS4.

Shoppers who saw the crime take place ran after the suspects but weren’t able to capture them.

Some customers who heard what happened were so appalled by what happened that they began donating funds to the girls on the spot.

Management has pledged to donate the full $200 of what was stolen.

“While these girls saw some of the worst in humankind, we hope that they see some of the best in humankind when the generosity of corporations and strangers comes back to them,” McGannon said.

Denver police have recovered evidence in the case and said they plan to release some surveillance footage once they’ve had time to review it.

Girl Scouts are in the midst of a time of busy selling for Girl Scout cookies. The organization says it has special safety procedures in place for sellers.