R Line Gets Ready To Open Next Week

February 17, 2017 7:58 PM
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The R Line light rail extension will open next week.

The 10½ mile track adds service through the heart of Aurora. It connects the existing Nine Mile Station at Parker Road and Interstate 225 to the A and H Lines.

That will provide easier access to Denver International Airport, the Tech Center and downtown Denver.

“It’s a $9 fare if you want to go to the airport. It’s a local fare if you ride the full line, so it’s $2.60. It’s really a great bargain for getting around the city,” said RTD spokeswoman Tina Jaquez.

The train will run every 15 minutes during peak times and every half hour the rest of the day. Rides will be free on Feb. 14 when it opens to the public.

