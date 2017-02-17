CU Hires Outside Law Firm To Investigate Domestic Violence Allegations

February 17, 2017 9:22 PM
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The University of Colorado has hired an outside law firm to investigate how the school handled domestic violence allegations against Joe Tumpkin.

Former secondary coach Joe Tumpkin is facing several charges of felony assault over the alleged abuse of his former girlfriend. Tumpkin resigned last month.

Joseph Tumpkin (left) (credit: CBS)

A recent statement from Chancellor Philip DiStefano indicated CU Buffs head coach Mike MacIntyre and athletic director Rick George learned of the allegations in mid-December, but Tumpkin still coached during the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29.

Tumpkin, 45, was also a candidate to replace defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt on a full-time basis until the school learned on Jan. 6 that a judge had issued a temporary restraining order against Tumpkin. He was suspended at that time and resigned under pressure on Jan. 27.

Joseph Tumpkin (credit: CBS)

In a complaint filed Dec. 20 in Boulder, the woman said Tumpkin had physically assaulted her multiple times over the course of their three-year relationship. On Jan. 31, he was charged with five felony counts of second-degree assault and three misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault.

Joseph Tumpkin (credit: CBS)

Tumpkin received two months of severance pay ($34,000), a payout for unused vacation time ($29,607) and a one-time payment of $15,692 in his final paycheck under the campus’ postseason compensation policy.

