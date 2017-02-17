2 Charged In Slaying Of Man Near Light Rail Station

DENVER (CBS4) – Two men suspected in the shooting death of a man near an RTD light rail station have been formally charged with murder.
The murder took place on Feb. 7 close to the RTD station located at 12th Place and Sheridan Boulevard.
Ever Valles and Nathan Valdez, both 19, allegedly robbed the victim Tim Cruz, 32, at then shot and killed him.
Police released a surveillance image that showed the two men suspected in the case. The Denver district attorney’s office said an anonymous tip led to the arrest of Valles the next day. Police arrested Valdez two days later.
Each man now faces aggravated robbery and murder charges. They are scheduled to appear in court next week.
Light rail service in the area was disrupted for a few hours while the investigation was taking place.